Howell Man Charged With Fatal Stabbing Of Mother

Robert Parody, 25, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related weapons offense in connection with the death of 61-year-old Loretta Parody. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, members of the Howell Township Police Department reported to the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau that a stabbing had taken place at a private residence on Porter Road. The first arriving officers quickly located Robert Parody and took him into custody without incident, while Loretta Parody was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment, where she was later pronounced deceased. An investigation involving members of the Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department revealed that Robert Parody had entered his mother’s bedroom and stabbed her in the chest while she slept. He remains lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing. This case has been preliminarily assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, Director of the Major Crimes Bureau. Anyone with more information is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Sergeant Nick Saltzman at 732-938-4111. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

