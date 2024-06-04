© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Weekend Crash Seriously Injures Toddler and Injures 11

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:36 AM EDT

The crash occurred just before 4 in the southbound lanes near milepost 114.8 in Holmdel. The Subaru Forester, which seats five, was occupied by the driver, a front seat passenger and 10 kids in the rear passenger area. The vehicle overturned, throwing three of the children out of it. The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Newark, sustained minor injuries. She and the 11 other occupants in the vehicle, including the 2-year-old seriously injured, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No charges have been announced.
Michele McBride
