Keep Your Kids Safe Around Water this Summer with These Tips from YMCA of Greater Monmouth County
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection states that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, with 4,000 fatal drownings yearly in the U.S. the Y believes drowning is preventable and offers these five tips for water safety:
· buddy up: ensure children always swim with a buddy.
· swim where lifeguards are on duty.
· provide adult supervision, keeping children within arm's reach.
· use a coast guard-approved life jacket for inexperienced swimmers.
· avoid prolonged breath-holding while swimming.
the y offers year-round swim lessons for all ages. for more information on ymca water safety programs and lessons, stop by the y or visit www dot ymcanj dot org.