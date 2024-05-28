© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Keep Your Kids Safe Around Water this Summer with These Tips from YMCA of Greater Monmouth County

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:42 AM EDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection states that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, with 4,000 fatal drownings yearly in the U.S. the Y believes drowning is preventable and offers these five tips for water safety:

· buddy up: ensure children always swim with a buddy.

· swim where lifeguards are on duty.

· provide adult supervision, keeping children within arm's reach.

· use a coast guard-approved life jacket for inexperienced swimmers.

· avoid prolonged breath-holding while swimming.

the y offers year-round swim lessons for all ages. for more information on ymca water safety programs and lessons, stop by the y or visit www dot ymcanj dot org.
Michele McBride
