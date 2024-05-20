Oyster Creek Future to be Decided

Holtec International, is hoping to fully decommission the plant by 2029, initially predicting 2025 as a possible target date. Company officials are pondering how the site could be used again for energy production and job creation. The plant’s closure in 2018 ended five decades of service by the facility off Route 9 in Lacey Township. Holtec International presented new proposals to the Lacey Township Committee during a recent meeting, suggesting the property could be used to create carbon-free energy. The township is holding a meeting on May 29 to discuss the plant’s future.

