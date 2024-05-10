Monmouth County Vocational Schools earn high rankings in U.S. News and World Report

Every year, U.S. News and World Report publishes their ranking of every high school in the country, comparing academies against each other in both national and statewide lists. In this year’s ranking, the schools which comprise the Monmouth County Vocational School District (being High Tech High School, Biotech High School, MAST, Allied, and Communications respectively) achieved high statewide ratings. High Technology High School ended up ranking number one in the state, with the other MCVSD schools following closely behind. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners even extended their congratulations to the MCVSD schools for placing highly in the ranking, saying that it was an impressive feat to be rated so highly both amongst their state and national peers.

