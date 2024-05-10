© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Vocational Schools earn high rankings in U.S. News and World Report

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:04 AM EDT

Every year, U.S. News and World Report publishes their ranking of every high school in the country, comparing academies against each other in both national and statewide lists. In this year’s ranking, the schools which comprise the Monmouth County Vocational School District (being High Tech High School, Biotech High School, MAST, Allied, and Communications respectively) achieved high statewide ratings. High Technology High School ended up ranking number one in the state, with the other MCVSD schools following closely behind. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners even extended their congratulations to the MCVSD schools for placing highly in the ranking, saying that it was an impressive feat to be rated so highly both amongst their state and national peers.
Tags
Local News EducationMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride