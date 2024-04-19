Wall Township Pedestrian Collision Under Investigation

On Monday April 15, 2024, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the Wall Township Police Department responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Route 35 and Warren Avenue.

The investigation revealed that an 82-year-old male driver of a 2007 Maserati was attempting to execute a left-hand turn onto State Route 35 southbound when he struck a 78-year-old male who was attempting to cross the road in the crosswalk from the east to west side.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Wall Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Sergeant Andrew Baldino at 732-449-4500 extension 1174.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.