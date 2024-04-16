Monmouth Paths to host third open house on April 16

“This open house is the third public event for Monmouth Paths: Access for All, a transportation study that is evaluating existing barriers to mobility and will recommend strategies to achieve equitable mobility,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This latest open house will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 5-7 p.m. in the Freehold Borough Fire Hall Annex at 49 West Main St. A presentation will be offered at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. For those who are unable to visit the open house in person, a virtual public meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17.”

“Members of the public are welcome to attend the April 16 open house to tell our staff about the barriers to mobility they may encounter when heading to work, school, medical appointments, shopping and other destinations throughout the County,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Division of Planning, Transportation and Community Services. “The Commissioners are encouraging everyone to visit the in-person open house or to attend the virtual public meeting to share their feedback.”

To provide feedback on the study online, visit the online map tool at www.fhistudio-app.com/monmouth-county/.

For more information, contact Monmouth County Supervising Planner Victor Furmanec at Victor.Furmanec@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7460, ext. 7467.

Monmouth Paths: Access for All is a subregional study funded by a grant from the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority. For more details about the study, visit http://bit.ly/monmouthpaths