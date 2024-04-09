Spring Job Fair set for April 17

“The Board of County Commissioners is excited to present the spring job fair through the Division of Workforce Development,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The job fair is free for both job seekers and employers with plenty of parking available. There will be full-time, part-time and temporary jobs available from a variety of employers, so we encourage job seekers to bring copies of their resume and meet with the employers who will be joining us.”

“We invite veterans and those with disabilities to join us in the first hour and a half for additional time with prospective employers,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “To learn more about the job fair or information about the services and resources offered by the Division of Workforce Development go to www.WorkinMonmouth.com or call 732-683-8850, ext. 6011.”

The Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development prepares individuals for careers in industries that promote self-sufficiency. The Division strives to accomplish its mission by providing opportunities that build the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to meet employer needs and to be competitive in the workforce of today.