Ocean County Couple To Remain Jailed On Drug Related Charges

A judge has ordered an Ocean County couple to remain jailed on charges including producing marijuana.

John and Karen Vincentini were arrested last month after neighbors reported to Lacey Township Police a package of pot was delivered to their home. Upon execution of a warrant authorities found 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 marijuana plants, 2 assault weapons, $150,000 cash and other items.

There is no court date set as the couple remain in the Ocean County Jail

