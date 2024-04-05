© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Ocean County Couple To Remain Jailed On Drug Related Charges

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Jennifer Martin

A judge has ordered an Ocean County couple to remain jailed on charges including producing marijuana.

John and Karen Vincentini were arrested last month after neighbors reported to Lacey Township Police a package of pot was delivered to their home. Upon execution of a warrant authorities found 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 marijuana plants, 2 assault weapons, $150,000 cash and other items.

There is no court date set as the couple remain in the Ocean County Jail
Local News Ocean CountyCrime
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
