Toms River Man Arrested After Running Through Home With A Handgun

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:57 AM EDT
public domain

A Toms River resident had an odd visitor on Tuesday morning. According to a press release, a resident on Oxford Street heard banging on his door then a suspect ran through the home while brandishing a handgun.

After the suspect ran through the back door, the victim heard a loud bang. A bullet hole was in the screen door. Later in the day another resident reported being threatened by a man fitting the same description.

The suspect was later apprehended without incident.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
