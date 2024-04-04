Toms River Man Arrested After Running Through Home With A Handgun
A Toms River resident had an odd visitor on Tuesday morning. According to a press release, a resident on Oxford Street heard banging on his door then a suspect ran through the home while brandishing a handgun.
After the suspect ran through the back door, the victim heard a loud bang. A bullet hole was in the screen door. Later in the day another resident reported being threatened by a man fitting the same description.
The suspect was later apprehended without incident.