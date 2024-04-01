© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
$1M Worth Jewels Stolen From Store Ocean County Mall

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 1, 2024 at 6:05 AM EDT
public domain

A jewelry store was robbed in Ocean County before the start of the holiday weekend. Toms River Police responded to a call at a Jewelry Store in the Ocean County Mall Thursday morning.

At some point the night before thieves cut a hole in the wall of an empty adjacent store, cut the phone and alarm cables, and apparently used a torch to gain entrance to a large safe and stole nearly $1M worth of jewelry.

According to their website Venzio Jewelers have been in business for 35 years.
