Toms River Teen Sentenced After Fatal Crash

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:29 AM EDT
Photo by SteveBuissinne from Freerange Stock

Yesmin Sanchez-Centeno, now 18, had pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death as well as strict liability homicide.

On August 3rd, Sanchez-Centeno was driving an SUV that was involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Manchester. He then fled the accident and was found in a wooded area under the influence of alcohol. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at a Toms River hospital.

Sanchez-Centeno will be in juvenile custody seeing that he was 17 at the time of the crash.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
