Toms River Teen Sentenced After Fatal Crash
Yesmin Sanchez-Centeno, now 18, had pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death as well as strict liability homicide.
On August 3rd, Sanchez-Centeno was driving an SUV that was involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Manchester. He then fled the accident and was found in a wooded area under the influence of alcohol. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at a Toms River hospital.
Sanchez-Centeno will be in juvenile custody seeing that he was 17 at the time of the crash.