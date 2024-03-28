This March One Of The Wettest In NJ History

The New Jersey area has had record-breaking amounts of rain for this time of the year. According to the National Weather Service, this is one of the wettest Marches on record in the state. Last weekend’s storm dumped 3-4 inches of rain, which is almost a full month’s worth.

Flood warnings were issued as streams and rivers reached minor flood stages. And as if we haven’t had enough rain, there are more storms expected later this week. Now with another 1-2 inches possible, another round of flooding is predicted thanks to the already saturated soil.