© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

This March One Of The Wettest In NJ History

WBJB | By Violet Longbons
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
NOAA Weather Radar
NOAA Weather Radar

Still more rain to come this month.

The New Jersey area has had record-breaking amounts of rain for this time of the year. According to the National Weather Service, this is one of the wettest Marches on record in the state. Last weekend’s storm dumped 3-4 inches of rain, which is almost a full month’s worth.

Flood warnings were issued as streams and rivers reached minor flood stages. And as if we haven’t had enough rain, there are more storms expected later this week. Now with another 1-2 inches possible, another round of flooding is predicted thanks to the already saturated soil.
Tags
Local News New Jersey
Violet Longbons
See stories by Violet Longbons