ASBURY PARK MAN CONVICTED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

Following a weeklong trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley that concluded Friday, Amando Miguel-Ortiz, 37, was found guilty of first-degree Attempted Murder and a third and fourth-degree weapons offense.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, members of the Asbury Park Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Second Avenue on a report of assault. Upon arrival, they located the victim, the mother of Miguel-Ortiz’s child, who was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment of a head injury. Minutes later, Miguel-Ortiz was located outside a home on the 400 block of Langford Street, about a half-mile away, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation by the Asbury Park Police Department determined that the victim was cooking at a friend’s home when Miguel-Ortiz entered the residence armed with a utility knife. Miguel-Ortiz then stabbed the victim once in the torso before grabbing her by the hair and stabbing her again in the back of the head. The victim’s friend then intervened, at which point Miguel-Ortiz fled the scene.

Miguel-Ortiz remained incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending the trial.

This case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Jessica Sparano and Jamie Fitzgerald. Miguel-Ortiz was represented by Carlos Diaz Cobo, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Sentencing in the case has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 10, when Miguel-Ortiz will face a term of up to 20 years in state prison.