Local Market Closes Main Location

While the business, which began 116 years ago as a farm stand, did not comment publicly, there was a note on the front door of the business that read, “So sorry. We are closed, Further updates will be shared soon. Have a nice day.” All employees were laid off yesterday in a notice that said “on account of challenging business conditions,” they “made the difficult decision to close its operations.” Also factoring in may be costs associated with the businesses Red Bank location which include 200 thousand dollars in back rent owed to the landlord confirmed by court documents.