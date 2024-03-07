© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Federal Funds May Be Coming To Local Towns

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST
A mock up of the new Wellness and Technology Center in Long Branch
City of Long Branch
A mock up of the new Wellness and Technology Center in Long Branch.

The Fiscal Year 2024 has passed in the House of Representatives in Washington that includes over $16 million in funding for 13 area projects.

They include nearly a million dollars each for projects like replacing water mains in Aberdeen, removing and replacing lead pipes in Red Bank, and to create a green space near the new Health and Technology Center in Long Branch. There are also projects to improve pedestrian walkways in Bradley Beach and Keansburg.

Congress Frank Pallone said in a statement, “Each of these projects responds to important needs in our community, so I’m grateful that we were able to get these projects across the finish line in the House. I look forward to seeing President Biden sign the underlying legislation into law.”
