Federal Funds May Be Coming To Local Towns

They include nearly a million dollars each for projects like replacing water mains in Aberdeen, removing and replacing lead pipes in Red Bank, and to create a green space near the new Health and Technology Center in Long Branch. There are also projects to improve pedestrian walkways in Bradley Beach and Keansburg.

Congress Frank Pallone said in a statement, “Each of these projects responds to important needs in our community, so I’m grateful that we were able to get these projects across the finish line in the House. I look forward to seeing President Biden sign the underlying legislation into law.”