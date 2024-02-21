A new satellite location for the Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office has opened at the Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch in Shrewsbury.

The Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office is responsible for handling personal and sensitive matters related to the probate of a loved one’s estate. The court also assists residents in obtaining necessary documents for estates, processing adoptions and guardianship matters. This new satellite office will have a Probate Clerk available allowing residents the ability to probate a will or administer an estate in the absence of a will, obtain affidavits of surviving spouse or affidavits next of kin, and apply for a guardianship of a minor.

The new location will accept appointments on the second Wednesday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here https://www.co.monmouth.nj.us/PressDetail.aspx?ID=3723