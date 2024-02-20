Clean Ocean Action Will Host a Hearing in Response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Later today, Clean Ocean Action will host a hearing for organizations, groups, and community members on recent expansion of offshore wind development in the waters off New Jersey and New York.

Today from 5 to 8pm at Ocean Place Resort and Spa in Long Branch, the group will host the hearing in response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's release of the Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for offshore wind development on 488-thousand acres within the New York Bight Wind Area. The hearing serves as a forum for people to offer public comments for the record on the environmental impacts of the six massive offshore wind areas off the New York/New Jersey coast. COA will provide a professional court reporter to record citizens’ comments and submit the comments to BOEM for the public record by the February 26th deadline. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.