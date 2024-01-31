Monmouth County Under Code Blue Alert, Warming Centers Available
NJ 211 has declared a Code Blue Alert for Monmouth County through February 3rd.
These alerts are issued when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. During this time, many public libraries, shopping centers and senior activity centers serve as Warming Centers for those who need it during normal business hours. There are also after-hours and overnight Warming Centers. These locations for Monmouth County are as follows:
Hope and Comfort Center
166-168 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Monmouth County Division of Social Services
3000 Kozloski Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Phone Number: 732-431-6000
The Feast NJ, Women’s Heart Warming Center
90 Maple Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Phone Number: 732-749-2974
Trinity Episcopal Church
503 Asbury Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone Number: 732-775-5084
More information can be found at nj211.org or by dialing 2-1-1