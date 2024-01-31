Monmouth County Under Code Blue Alert, Warming Centers Available

These alerts are issued when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. During this time, many public libraries, shopping centers and senior activity centers serve as Warming Centers for those who need it during normal business hours. There are also after-hours and overnight Warming Centers. These locations for Monmouth County are as follows:

Hope and Comfort Center

166-168 Shrewsbury Ave

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Monmouth County Division of Social Services

3000 Kozloski Road

Freehold, NJ 07728

Phone Number: 732-431-6000

The Feast NJ, Women’s Heart Warming Center

90 Maple Ave

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Phone Number: 732-749-2974

Trinity Episcopal Church

503 Asbury Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Phone Number: 732-775-5084

More information can be found at nj211.org or by dialing 2-1-1