Middletown Cop Charged After Repeatedly Shoplifting

Brenden B. Santiago of Tinton Falls was charged with one count of third-degree Shoplifting and one count of fourth-degree Attempted Shoplifting after stealing from multiple locations of a discount department-store chain. An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middletown Police Department found that Santiago “skip-scanned” items at self-checkout registers six times in December, failing to scan more expensive items and leaving the store without paying for them.

In one instance, Santiago shoplifted while in uniform, displaying the Middletown Police Department insignia. On January 9th, in what would have been the seventh offence, an employee checked Santiago’s receipt, catching him in the act. The total amount of goods stolen topped $500.

The Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber stated, “Santiago has been relieved of duty and suspended without pay pending the resolution of this matter.”