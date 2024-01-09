Toms River Man Charged With Selling Banned Cameras to Law Enforcement

Forty-nine year old, Tamer Zakhary, CEO of a Lyndhurst company that sold surveillance cameras to law enforcement agencies across New Jersey, has been charged with sourcing the equipment from companies that were suspected of foreign intelligence gathering, and lying about it. Officials say Zakhary allegedly sold $35 million worth of cameras and equipment to his customers — which included prosecutors’ offices, sheriffs’ offices, police departments, and townships in New Jersey. The cameras were manufactured by companies in China that were specifically banned by a defense law passed in 2018 because of concerns over foreign intelligence gathering.