Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Ocean County

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST

Twenty-eight year-old, Ana Gabriella Mayorga-Baires, was hit about 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Erica Road in Lakewood. The 67-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, told police he was driving his SUV south on New Hampshire Avenue when he struck someone. According to police, “The driver stated that he did not see the victim prior to the crash but did stop to wait for the arrival of police and emergency medical services,” The driver has not been charged.
Local News Ocean County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
