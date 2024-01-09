Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Ocean County

Twenty-eight year-old, Ana Gabriella Mayorga-Baires, was hit about 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Erica Road in Lakewood. The 67-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, told police he was driving his SUV south on New Hampshire Avenue when he struck someone. According to police, “The driver stated that he did not see the victim prior to the crash but did stop to wait for the arrival of police and emergency medical services,” The driver has not been charged.

