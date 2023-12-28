Sixteen counties across the state including Monmouth and Ocean are under a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch will be effective until 7 p.m. tonight, when “flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible”. The NWS advises that “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.” Drivers and homeowners are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.