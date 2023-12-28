© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Sixteen counties across the state including Monmouth and Ocean are under a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST
National Weather Service

The watch  will be effective until 7 p.m. tonight, when “flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible”. The NWS advises that “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.” Drivers and homeowners are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. 
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride