Jersey City Man Charged With Scamming Wall Woman

Wall police say that he was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft. In early May, Penmesta sent the woman an email thanking her for a $400 subscription, which she read and called the number listed in the email when Penmetsa convinced her to grant electronic access to her computer. Next he “manipulated the computer screen” to show she was refunded $40,000 by accident. Penmesta then instructed her to write two cashier checks — one for $39,600 and one for $60,000 — which she deposited into a Bank of America account. Investigators are working with the bank to help the woman recover her money. Penmetsa is being held at the Monmouth County jail.

