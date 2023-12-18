Man Charged With Impersonating A Federal Agent and Bringing A Hand Gun To Red Bank Hospital
The Department of Justice has charged a Monmouth County man for impersonating a DEA Agent and possessing a handgun.
In October 2021 Wesley Rucker was being treated in the emergency room of Riverview Medical Center when hospital personnel noticed he had a handgun in his waistband. The Tinton Falls resident told hospital security that he was a member of DEA and produced a fake badge. The charges came down earlier this month with Rucker facing up to 13 years in prison and over half a million dollars in fines.