AG’s Office Releases Identities of the Decedent and Manchester Township Police Officers in Fatal Police-Involved Shooting on December 5

According to the preliminary information, on December 5 at approximately 8:28 p.m., members of the Manchester Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an individual in distress. Officers located the subject on Elizabeth Avenue in Manchester Township, and at approximately 9:10 p.m., Officer Nicholas Greenwood and Officer Michael Anderson, both of the Manchester Police Department, discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Rose. Authorities recovered a firearm near Mr. Rose.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.