© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Howell Township Resident Admits to Killing Pet Cat

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST

During a hearing earlier this week, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Scott C. Arnette, 29-year-old Christopher Sanchez pled guilty to charges of third-degree Animal Cruelty by Unnecessarily or Cruelly Abusing a Living Animal, Resulting in its Death, and Simple Assault, a disorderly persons offense.

An investigation into Sanchez’s activities was initiated on Friday, March 31, when members of the Howell Township Police Department who were dispatched to a residence for an unrelated matter found the body of the cat outside the home.

Members of the Howell Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Humane Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation determining that the cat, named Lilith, had belonged to Sanchez, who is alleged to have used a sharp instrument to kill it two days earlier.

Sanchez was arrested on the same day as the initial police response. The Simple Assault charge was filed against him because he physically attacked his roommate shortly after killing the cat.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Keri-Leigh Schaefer and Sevan Biramian.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Friday, January 26, 2024, at which time the State intends to recommend a sentence of five years in state prison – the maximum permitted under state law – including an order to sign a consent order permanently banning him from ever again owning an animal as a pet.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County ProsecutorMonmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride