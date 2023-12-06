© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Unified Command Continues Response to Tar Balls Near Long Branch

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST

Cleanup crews have continued to monitor the impacted New Jersey beaches over the weekend, and no new pollution has been observed.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducted an overflight of Lower New York Harbor to Asbury Park, New Jersey, reporting no observed sightings of sheen or debris.

Manual cleanup efforts have been effective in removing recoverable tar balls and debris. To date, response crews have removed approximately 1,000 pounds of tar balls and oiled debris from impacted beaches.
