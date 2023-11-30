2024 County Travel Guide photo contest voting is now open

The three finalists' submissions are John Entwistle's shot of the patriotic Bradley Beach fireworks display from over the summer; Connor Kane's photo that captures the spirit of local surfers in Asbury Park; and Kate Watt's breathtaking sky view image of the Manasquan Inlet jetty.

"Voting for the County Travel Guide cover photo is open until Friday, Dec. 15! The Board of County Commissioners encourages everyone to cast their votes and help select the image that will appear on the cover of the eagerly anticipated 2024 Travel Guide,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Tourism. “Be sure to go to https://tourism.visitmonmouth.com/monmouth-county-2024-cover-contest-voting/ to learn more about the contest. We can't wait to see the results!"

The winning photograph will not only serve as the cover of the County Travel Guide, but will also be prominently showcased within the Guide and include a photographer spotlight. Additionally, runners-up will have their photos featured in the Guide. The winner will be promptly notified once voting is closed.

For further information about the County Travel Guide contest and to stay updated on Monmouth County events, please visit www.MonmouthCountyTourism.com.