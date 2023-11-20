© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Inert Device Found Near Synagogue in Lakewood

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST
Lakewood PD Facebook

What was initially thought to be a grenade turned out to be a internet and nonexplosive

The device was taped to a utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood yesterday morning. The intersection is near the Satmar Shul synagogue. The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched to the scene and retrieve the device. In a statement Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said “The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

 Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.

Below is a vide of the incident
Tags
Local News Ocean County ProsecutorLakewood, NJNJ State PoliceOcean County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan