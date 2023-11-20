Inert Device Found Near Synagogue in Lakewood

The device was taped to a utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood yesterday morning. The intersection is near the Satmar Shul synagogue. The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched to the scene and retrieve the device. In a statement Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said “The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.

Below is a vide of the incident