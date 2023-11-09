© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Lakewood Man Sentenced to Jail for Road Rage Crash

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST
Lakewood PD Facebook

A Lakewood man has been sentenced to jail for his involvement in a road rage crash in 2021. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office made the announcement yesterday saying Avrohom Pam will stay in the Ocean County Jail for 364 days as a condition of a three-year probation.

According to investigators Pam was driving a van down Lanes Mills Road when he struck a Honda CRV. That CRV was then sent into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mustang later succumbed to injuries from the crash.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
