Lakewood Man Sentenced to Jail for Road Rage Crash

A Lakewood man has been sentenced to jail for his involvement in a road rage crash in 2021. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office made the announcement yesterday saying Avrohom Pam will stay in the Ocean County Jail for 364 days as a condition of a three-year probation.

According to investigators Pam was driving a van down Lanes Mills Road when he struck a Honda CRV. That CRV was then sent into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mustang later succumbed to injuries from the crash.