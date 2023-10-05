Mail-in Ballots For This November’s General Election Are Now Available

Monmouth County voters interested in casting their ballots via mail can now do so in advance of Election Day on November 7th. To vote by mail, a Vote by Mail Ballot Application must be completed. Applications can be obtained at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, on the County Clerk’s Monmouth County Votes Mobile App, or by visiting the County Clerk’s Elections Office or Municipal Clerk of their hometown. Applications must be received by October 31st if submitting by mail or up until 3pm on November 6th if submitting in person at the County Clerk’s Elections Office at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold.

Instructions for completing the Vote by Mail ballot are included in the ballot envelope. Ballot may be submitted by mail, at one of the County’s ballot drop box locations, or in person at the Board of Elections Office.

Aside from Vote by Mail, voters have the option of early in-person voting at one of Monmouth County’s 10 designated locations from October 28th to November 5th. And of course, you can choose to vote in person on November 7th at your assigned polling location. For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com