Ocean County School District Enacts New Cell Phone Policy

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 26, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT

According to NJ.com, the Ocean County District is also requiring middle school students to store phones in special cell phone pockets while in class and high schoolers must either turn cell phones off and put them away or place them in cell phone pockets while at school. Schools in the state have the authority to search a student’s cell phone, experts advise they try less intrusive methods of getting information about an incident before a student’s property is searched. Critics contend that searching students' cell phones also raises concerns about the broader issue of surveillance in schools.

Michele McBride
