Commissioners kick off fall tourism season in Monmouth County

“Summer in Monmouth County is one of the busiest times of year and this is a testament to the hard work done by our municipalities, tourism partners, chambers of commerce and our businesses,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “Despite the rainy weather at the beginning of the summer, the beach revenue numbers we have received so far show some positive results.”

“This was an excellent summer for Monmouth Beach as revenue was up,” said Monmouth Beach Mayor David Stickle. “Our beach provides jobs for special police officers and beach employees, and that helps put money back into the local economy. We thank the Commissioners for supporting our beach replenishment program and for continuing to support Monmouth Beach.”

Local elected officials and tourism partners also discussed the fall season in Monmouth County.

“The fall is one of the best times of year to visit Monmouth County,” said Director Arnone. “From our Grown in Monmouth farms hosting activities to enjoying our beautiful park system, there is always something to do.”

“Our County parks are truly a year-round destination, and the fall is no exception,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “The Park System has some incredible upcoming events such as the Harvest Home Festival, which will be held this coming Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel; and Thompson Park Day which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park in Lincroft. We also recently hosted the Wind and Sea Festival at Bayshore Waterfront Park in Middletown, and that event is always a crowd favorite.”

“Red Bank is a great place to talk about tourism because there are so many fun things happening here,” said Red Bank Mayor William Portman. “Thank you so much for shining the spotlight on our town. We have plenty of events going on this season so please come visit us here in Red Bank.”

“Exciting attractions are filling Monmouth County this fall,” said Count Basie Center for the Arts President and CEO Adam Philipson. “Right here at Count Basie, more than 150 events are planned from now through December.”

“We are pleased to debut a new event on Sept. 24, the Red Bank Oktoberfest,” said Red Bank RiverCenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman. “This goes hand in hand with the County’s ‘Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth’ program. Oktoberfest will be a tremendous new addition to what we do in downtown Red Bank.”

“Our Tourism calendar at MonmouthCountyTourism.com always has the latest and greatest events happening around the County. Be sure to follow Monmouth County Tourism on social media for more updates and upcoming events,” concluded Director Arnone.

The press conference was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.