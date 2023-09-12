© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
County Commissioners hosted 22nd anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT
Monmouth County officials (L to R: Sheriff Shaun Golden, Commissioner Deputy Director Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Commissioner Ross F. Licitra and County Clerk Christine G. Hanlon) and Monmouth County Park System hosted the Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook to honor the 147 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks from Monmouth County. Photo by Monmouth County Government.
Monmouth County officials (L to R: Sheriff Shaun Golden, Commissioner Deputy Director Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Commissioner Ross F. Licitra and County Clerk Christine G. Hanlon) and Monmouth County Park System hosted the Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook to honor the 147 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks from Monmouth County. Photo by Monmouth County Government.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners hosted a Memorial Ceremony yesterday at Atlantic Highlands’ Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook with those who lost loved ones from Monmouth County on September 11, 2001.

“When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, America rose up with a promise to Never Forget,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System.

Mount Mitchill is home to the Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial which is a tribute to the 147 men and women who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. The path leading to the memorial chronicles the events of that day and at the center is the light stone sculpture of any eagle by local artist Franco Minervini. This eagle grasps a beam from the World Trade Center.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
