County Commissioners hosted 22nd anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners hosted a Memorial Ceremony yesterday at Atlantic Highlands’ Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook with those who lost loved ones from Monmouth County on September 11, 2001.

“When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, America rose up with a promise to Never Forget,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System.

Mount Mitchill is home to the Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial which is a tribute to the 147 men and women who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. The path leading to the memorial chronicles the events of that day and at the center is the light stone sculpture of any eagle by local artist Franco Minervini. This eagle grasps a beam from the World Trade Center.

