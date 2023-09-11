© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Local News

Chris Christie Vows To Follow Donald Trump "Wherever He Goes"

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT
Chris Christie at Rally in June 2023
Facebook
Chris Christie at Rally in June 2023

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie is vowing to face off with the GOP front-runner for President, Donald Trump. On Fox News’ “Media Buzz” yesterday, Christie, also a candidate, said “Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wing up talking to each other one way or another.” This after former President Trump did not attend the first Republican Debate last month. In a Five Thirty-Eight Poll released Friday Chris Christie garnered 3.8% of potential voters, a high for him since February.

Tags
Local News Chris ChristiePolitics
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan