Chris Christie Vows To Follow Donald Trump "Wherever He Goes"

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie is vowing to face off with the GOP front-runner for President, Donald Trump. On Fox News’ “Media Buzz” yesterday, Christie, also a candidate, said “Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wing up talking to each other one way or another.” This after former President Trump did not attend the first Republican Debate last month. In a Five Thirty-Eight Poll released Friday Chris Christie garnered 3.8% of potential voters, a high for him since February.