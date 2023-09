Thirty-one year old Wilmer Chavez of Howell was found shortly after 7 am off the G Street Beach. He was among several swimmers who were struggling in the surf Sunday evening off Stockton Avenue. Police say that the Labor Day Weekend saw 14 swimmers in distress in Seaside Park. All but Chavez were rescued successfully. Authorities warn that even though rip current risk is not as high, most beaches are unmanned following the holiday.