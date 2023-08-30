New Poll Shows Lack of Windfarm Support

The poll released yesterday finds that 4 out of 10 residents think wind farms could potentially hurt the summer tourism economy and half connect wind farm development to the recent whale strandings on New Jersey beaches.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute said, “There was a time when wind energy was not really a political issue. It consistently received widespread bipartisan support for more than a decade. That is no longer the case.”

Republicans were more likely to think the development of wind energy has a role in the whale beachings.

The polls was conducted this month to 814 people all across the Garden State.

