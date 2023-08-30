© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

New Poll Shows Lack of Windfarm Support

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT

The poll released yesterday finds that 4 out of 10 residents think wind farms could potentially hurt the summer tourism economy and half connect wind farm development to the recent whale strandings on New Jersey beaches.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute said, “There was a time when wind energy was not really a political issue. It consistently received widespread bipartisan support for more than a decade. That is no longer the case.”

Republicans were more likely to think the development of wind energy has a role in the whale beachings.
The polls was conducted this month to 814 people all across the Garden State.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
Tom Brennan