County Commissioners and Park System to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

“The County’s Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony is an opportunity to remember all those who lost their lives during and after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are inviting everyone to join us as we honor the 147 Monmouth County families who lost loved ones on that tragic day.”

“It is important to take time to honor those who we lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook provides a perfect space for residents and visitors to reflect and remember the 147 lives lost from Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “The Board of County Commissioners is honored to host our Memorial Ceremony at this site.”

At 266 feet, Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook in Atlantic Highlands sits on the highest natural elevation on the Atlantic seaboard (excluding islands) from Maine to the Yucatan peninsula, providing beautiful views of Sandy Hook, Sandy Hook Bay, Raritan Bay and the New York skyline. This 12-acre site is also home to Monmouth County's 9/11 Memorial. Sculptor Franco Minervini’s sculpture of an eagle grasping a beam from the World Trade Center is a solemn tribute to those who lost their lives during the events of Sept. 11.

In 2002, the Monmouth County 9/11 Committee formed and began making plans for a fitting tribute to the victims, heroes and events of Sept. 11, 2001. The group’s first responsibility was to select a memorial to fit into Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook. The committee then embarked on a major fundraising campaign to finance the memorial. By midsummer 2005 the group had exceeded its goal by raising $296,000. Continued donations will support the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial.