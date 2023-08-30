Bomb Threats Close Target Stores In Several States, Including in NJ
Shoppers faced closed doors at two local Target stores last week.
The box-stores on Route 35 in Middletown and Route 70 in Brick were closed to bomb threats. The Brick Police Department said in an announcement “Our investigation revealed that the threat was unfounded and the premises has now been determined safe and is back open for business.”
Multiple outlets are reporting that the calls were reported at Target stores in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin.