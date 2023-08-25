© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Local News

Toms River Double Robbery Suspect In Custody

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT
Suspect the Toms River Robberies
Toms River PD
Suspect the Toms River Robberies

Toms River Police have tracked down a suspect they believe robbed two banks earlier in the week.

Shortly after 2PM Tuesday afternoon an attempted robbery call came in from the First Financial Bank on Route 9. While collecting information on the suspect another call came in that someone was attempting to rob the Santander Bank just north of the First Financial branch on Route 9.

The following day police developed a lead that brought them to a motel in East Brunswick where to arrested Daniel McCarthy without incident. He was charged with 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree attempted robbery, among others.

Tags
Local News Ocean CountyToms RiverCrime
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan