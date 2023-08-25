Toms River Double Robbery Suspect In Custody

Shortly after 2PM Tuesday afternoon an attempted robbery call came in from the First Financial Bank on Route 9. While collecting information on the suspect another call came in that someone was attempting to rob the Santander Bank just north of the First Financial branch on Route 9.

The following day police developed a lead that brought them to a motel in East Brunswick where to arrested Daniel McCarthy without incident. He was charged with 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree attempted robbery, among others.