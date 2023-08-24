Board of County Commissioners reminds residents about mosquito control techniques

“Mid-August and September are peak times for West Nile activity,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Mosquito Control Division is monitoring mosquitoes throughout the County for West Nile virus and other diseases. The staff is also inspecting and treating sites of stagnant water to control mosquito larvae.”

“County residents can do their part in mosquito control by dumping water from tarps, buckets and other containers around their home,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Mosquito Control. “We are encouraging everyone to protect themselves with an EPA-approved repellent, to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, and to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when possible.”

Residents who would like to learn more may call the Mosquito Control Division at 732-542-3630 or submit a request for a courtesy inspection at www.visitmonmouth.com/mosquito