Local News

Judge Blocks School Gender Policies from Going into Effect

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT

These policies would have required school officials to alert parents when a student changed their gender identity or pronouns. Manalapan-Englishtown, Middletown, and Marlboro districts had adopted the policies earlier this summer, but Superior Court Judge David Bauman heard a request Aug. 15 from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office for temporary restraints to stop them until lawsuits on the policies could be heard in court. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin sued the three districts this summer, saying their policies violate New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination. Those lawsuits are still pending.

Local News Monmouth CountyEducation
