MCPO Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, members of the Keyport Police Department responded to the area of Route 36 and Atlantic Street to find the victim, an adult female whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. She was transported to Bayshore Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after 2:15 a.m.

The involved driver, also an adult female, remained on the scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Keyport Police Department remains active. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443.

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed nor traffic summons issued with regard to this incident.