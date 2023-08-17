Many Previous ANCHOR Recipients Will Not Need to File an Application to Receive Benefit; Applications Will be Mailed to Millions of Other Eligible Applicants Next Week

“This will no doubt be welcome news for millions of residents across the Garden State,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Not only will the benefit increase considerably for many seniors, but the process will be a whole lot easier for residents across the board. I want to thank Treasury and the Division of Taxation for working around the clock to simplify the road to a more affordable New Jersey.”

“The Division of Taxation has worked diligently to build off the success of last year’s ANCHOR program and ensure every eligible New Jersey resident receives this crucial property tax relief,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. “We’re pleased to be able to distribute benefits automatically to many ANCHOR eligible households this year, making the process far more simple and convenient for the majority of qualifying homeowners and renters.”

“This is a real benefit for homeowners and renters in New Jersey that will help make their lives more affordable,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “Not only are we providing a record level of tax relief that will ease the burden of property taxes, we are making it more convenient and ensuring that those who qualify take advantage of the opportunity for the financial assistance. This is especially important for senior citizens who will have an easier time receiving the increased benefits we added to the program.”

“Today’s announcement means that families in New Jersey will see additional property tax relief this year. Working together, we have ensured more immediate property tax relief for New Jerseyans, and the added $250 for every senior--homeowner or renter--will help families make ends meet,” said Speaker Craig Coughlin. “In this year’s budget, we also expanded eligibility for Senior Freeze, lowered the costs of prescription drugs, and put our state on the path to cut property taxes in half for seniors with the StayNJ program. Our actions match our values, and we are saying to people that we want them to live comfortably here, save for their children to go to college here, and then retire here surrounded by their loved ones and communities.”

The Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation began mailing benefit confirmation letters today. The letters include detailed information on how recipients will receive their benefit this year (via check or direct deposit, matching their choice from last year), as well as confirmation of their mailing address and bank information. If this information has not changed in the last year, recipients will NOT need to file an application to receive their benefit this year. Benefits will automatically be distributed by November 1, 2023.

If recipients need to change their mailing address, bank account number, or other qualifying information outlined in the letter, applicants must file an application by September 30, 2023.

Additionally, the Division of Taxation will soon begin mailing applications to two million residences with the goal of reaching additional homeowners and renters who may also be eligible to apply for the program. Application mailers will be sent between August 22nd and 28th. These applicants will have until December 29, 2023, to file an application. Benefits will be distributed on a rolling basis within 90 days of filing.

Examples of envelopes for the benefit confirmation letters for previous applicants and application mailers for new applicants are attached.

This is the second year the state will distribute ANCHOR benefits. Last year, more than 1.7 million renters and homeowners applied for and received a payment ranging from $450 to $1,500 under the program covering the 2019 tax year.

Additional information is available at anchor.nj.gov.