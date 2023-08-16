One Lucky Pick-6 Ticket Wins $25.8 Million Ocean County Winner Grabs 4th Largest Jackpot

The winning numbers for the Monday, August 14, drawing were: 10, 12, 21, 30, 38, and 45. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Thursday, August 17.

In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced 11 winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. Five of those tickets had the 2X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $5,598 each. An additional 12,879 New Jersey players took home an estimated $115,697 in prizes. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager.

Double Play Results

Players are able to add Double Play® for an extra $1.00 providing a chance to win up to $250,000 in cash. The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, August 14, drawing were: 13, 26, 29, 36, 41, and 44. 3 Double Play ticket matched five out of the six white balls drawn. All of those players had the 2X multiplier winning $3,472 each. In addition, 1,835 other players won prizes totaling $28,330.

Pick-6 Lotto was introduced in 1980 with an added advantage – a grand prize bonus drawing with cash prizes up to $100,000. The record jackpot of $48.9 million won in Clifton in 2002. The latest iteration of the game started in April 2022 and now offers XTRA as a standard feature and includes the option of Double Play – two drawings held back-to-back for a chance at bonus prizes.

The price of the new Pick-6 base game is $2 per play. For an extra $1, the add-on feature Double Play® gives players the chance to win up to $250,000, and other prizes, in an additional drawing held immediately after the regular Pick 6 drawing using the same numbers and multiplier from a player's Pick-6 ticket!