Ocean County Man admits breaking into home, stabbing owner multiple times

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said forty-year-old Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the June 2022 home invasion attack. Police officers were called to the O Street home at 5:15 in the morning on June 30th of last year after a man called them and said someone had broken into his home and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old man with stab wounds on his arms, chest, abdomen and groin, officials said. He was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was treated and released.