Local News

Ocean County Man admits breaking into home, stabbing owner multiple times

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said forty-year-old Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the June 2022 home invasion attack. Police officers were called to the O Street home at 5:15 in the morning on June 30th of last year after a man called them and said someone had broken into his home and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old man with stab wounds on his arms, chest, abdomen and groin, officials said. He was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was treated and released.

Local News Ocean CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
