Ocean County Brewery Releases "Sign The Bill Phil"

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
Icarus Brewing's North East style India Pale Ale
Icarus Brewing's "Sign The Bill Phil", a North East style India Pale Ale

Last week a local brewery released a beer calling for action from Governor Phil Muphy. Icarus Brewing in Lakewood released “Sign The Bill Phil” as part of a collaborative effort with other breweries in the state. According to Jason Goldstien of Icarus Brewing thirteen others have made a pledge to make this beer as members of The Brewers Guild of New Jersey.

He said, “Proceeds from the Project go toward The Brewers Guild of New Jersey which has taken the forefront in the fight to change the oppressive regulation that have been imposed on our local Breweries, with the funds going toward whatever is needed to help finish this fight.”

The fight he refers to is having Governor Murphy signing a bill passed in June by both the New Jersey Assembly and Senate that would, in part, allow breweries to hold an unlimited number of events and coordinate with food trucks.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
