Law Enforcement Officials Seek Public's Assistance with Red Bank Shooting

Prosecutor Santiago encourages anyone with information about this case, to come forward as such information can assist law enforcement in confirming what is already known, or can lead to the discovery of new evidence. “We thank the public in advance for your selfless acts in providing information; in doing so, you are insuring that accountability and justice are served to those that violate our communities.”

On Tuesday July 25, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the Red Bank Police Department reported a shooting incident that occurred on the 100 block of the Montgomery Terrace apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers from the Red Bank Police Department discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com