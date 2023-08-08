Governor Murphy and Oliver Family Announce Official New Jersey State Funeral for The Honorable Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver

The official New Jersey State Funeral and Memorial Service for Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The New Jersey State Funeral and Memorial Service will follow two days when Lieutenant Governor Oliver will lie in state in both the Rotunda of the New Jersey State Capitol and the Essex County Historic Courthouse. The three-day “Celebration of Life” will pay tribute to Lieutenant Governor Oliver’s extraordinary life and legacy of public service.

“As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer,” said Governor Murphy. “Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved, recognizing the profound impact she had on the millions of people who call New Jersey home.”

“Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” said the Oliver Family. “She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.”

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to Lieutenant Governor Oliver in the New Jersey State House Rotunda where she will lie in state. Additional details will be provided over the next few days.

Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be escorted and accompanied by a rotating Honor Guard from the New Jersey State Police.

Friday, August 11, 2023

On the morning of Friday, August 11, Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be escorted to the Essex County Historic Courthouse by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to Lieutenant Governor Oliver at the Essex County Historic Courthouse where she will lie in state. Additional details will be provided over the next few days.

Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be accompanied by a rotating Honor Guard from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

On the morning of Saturday, August 12, Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be accompanied to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police for a Memorial Service open to members of the public. Additional details will be provided over the next few days.

Following the Memorial Service, the casket will be escorted by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police to her final resting place where Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be interred in a private ceremony.